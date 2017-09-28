President Trump delays flight to speak with IMPD officer injured while escorting motorcade to airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – President Donald Trump delayed his flight back to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to speak with an IMPD officer who crashed while escorting him back to the airport.

According to police, Officer Robert Turner was in the motorcade escorting Trump to the Indianapolis International Airport following the rally at the Indiana State Fairgrounds when he crashed while traveling westbound on I-70.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital and reportedly suffered a broken ankle, along with abrasions and a possible concussion.

According to IMPD, the president delayed his flight back to Washington D.C. in order to speak with Officer Turner and make sure he was okay.