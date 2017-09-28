WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Southport officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry will hold a press conference on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. to announce his plans to seek the death penalty against Jason Brown.

Brown, 28, is charged with the murder of Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan. His pretrial date is set for October 4 and his jury trial is set for October 16. Curry said in August he was discussing with Lt. Allan’s family the possibility of seeking the death penalty, but no determination had been announced before today’s press conference.

Last month, Brown requested a change of venue in the trial due to the fact that the case received so much publicity in central Indiana.

The fatal shooting occurred on Thursday, July 27 when Allan responded to a crash at South Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive where a BMW had flipped. Brown was the driver of the car, and he was wedged inside and “hysterical,” according to court documents. Allan tried to calm him down and assured him help was on the way.

According to court documents, Brown shot Allan 11 times, and he later died from his wounds at Eskenazi Hospital.