September to end as one of the driest on record; Drought conditions expanding

NO RAIN FOR DAYS

It will get worse before it gets better. We have had only .66" of rain this month and the deficit grows to over 4" past 2 months. With no rain in the forecast, September 2017 will end tied as the 5th driest ever!

Only 16 (10%) of the September's on record have failed to produce 1" of rainfall, this is the first since 2010.