Zionsville businesses still closed following mid-September fire

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A section of downtown businesses, damaged by a fire earlier this month, remain closed until restoration can be completed. Noah Grant's Grill and Oyster Bar, Silk Purse, and Julie Bova Design have all been closed since.

The fire happened early Monday morning back on September 18. The Zionsville Fire Department said crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor apartment area on Main Street, a little north of the northwest corner of Main and Oak streets. Smoke was also spotted on the roofline of Noah Grant's restaurant, which is attached the apartment building.

One person was home in the apartments when the fire began and made it outside safely.

Fire officials determined this week the fire began in the basement of Noah Grant's.

"The ignition source for this fire is the result of an exothermic reaction resulting in spontaneous ignition of rags contained in the trash container and subsequent ignition of surrounding combustibles and construction of the building," said a release from the Zionsville Fire Department.

Officials added that the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Zionsville Chamber of Commerce executive director Tracy Phillips said the fire was devastating for downtown, but was happy to know the businesses wanted to remain on Main Street.

The owner of Noah Grant's has said on Facebook the restaurant won't be re-opening in its current location. Before the fire, the restaurant made plans to move into a vacant space on the east side of Main Street. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant should open in the next three to five weeks.

“We’re eager for that to happen but I’m very encouraged that as we are having conversations with the other shop owners that they reached out to us saying they want to remain on Main Street even during the renovation process," said Phillips.

Phillips said she's trying to help one affected business make a temporary move while renovations continue, but downtown has a limited amount of space available.

The fire department estimated the fire caused $750,000 in damage.