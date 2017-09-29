Another dry and sunny weekend; September to end 5th driest ever – Burn bans required soon

TEMPERATURES RISE FAST

Dry air heats fast and with dry soils, temperatures jumped 38-degrees since early Friday morning in Terre Haute – one of the driest locations in the state!

There is a cold front passing later this evening and winds will freshen up from the north and northeast later this evening.

SEPTEMBER ENDS 5th DRIEST

We are desperately dry in western Indiana and it will not get better any time soon. We are about to close the books on the 5th driest September on record in Indianapolis, tied with 1901. The driest is .24″ in 1963. We’ve received a paltry .66″ of rain all month – that is 22% of the normal. Portions of western Indiana – Terre Haute included are even drier, some locations only with 5 to 10% the normal rainfall.