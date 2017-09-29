Fall into healthier heart habits with these recipes from Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Savory Butternut Squash Soup

2 tablespoons Mazola corn oil (more as needed)

1 ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon ground sage

1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme leaves

¾ to 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

¾ to 1 teaspoon garlic powder

3 – 3 ½ pounds butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 7-8 cups)

2 large cooking apples, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped

2 medium onions, coarsely chopped (roughly 2 cups pieces)

2 cans (14.5 oz. each) lower sodium vegetable broth*

½ cup water*

Heat oven to 425⁰F. In a large bowl, combine corn oil, ginger, cayenne pepper, sage, thyme, rosemary and garlic powder. Add squash, apples and onions and toss well to coat all pieces. Transfer to a large (18×13-inch) rimmed baking sheet, spreading all pieces in a single layer. Roast for 35 to 45 minutes, or until tender. Remove from oven.

Working in batches, combine squash mixture and part of vegetable broth in blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Transfer pureed mixture to large saucepan or 5 qt. stock pot. Stir in any remaining broth and water.

*Add a little more broth or water if you think it’s needed. Bring soup to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Taste and add a little extra seasoning if you want!

Serve with garnish of fresh thyme. Makes about 10 servings.

Recipe courtesy Mazola.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD

Apple Cranberry Stuffed Acorn Squash

2 acorn squash*

2 tablespoons Mazola corn oil, divided

¼ cup diced celery*

¼ cup diced onion

1 cooking apple, cored and chopped (Kim uses Granny Smith or Honeycrisp)

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

½ cup orange juice

½ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat oven to 400⁰F. Split squash in half lengthwise. Remove seeds and pulp. Cut a tiny piece of squash off the bottom if necessary to help the halves sit up straight while cooking. Using 1 tablespoon Mazola corn oil, brush cut sides of each half liberally. Place cut side on large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 35 -50 minutes, or until squash is nearly tender. Remove from oven.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon corn oil in very large skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until just tender. Add apples and cook another 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add cranberries, walnuts, orange juice, cinnamon, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Turn cooked squash over and divide apple filling between all four halves. Return to oven and bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until apple stuffing is tender.

*If your squash are big, you’ll want to double the stuffing ingredients, so you have plenty to be divided in the scooped out area.

Makes 4 large servings.

Recipe by Mazola.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD

Kim’s Apple Salsa

4 ½ cups apples, unpeeled and finely chopped*

¾ cup red onion, finely diced

½ cup green onion, thinly sliced

½ cup red bell pepper, finely chopped

½ cup yellow bell pepper, finely chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, finely minced

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely minced

½ cup cilantro, finely chopped

1/3 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

In a large bowl, lightly toss apples, onions, bell peppers, garlic, jalapeno pepper and cilantro. In a separate small bowl, whisk remaining ingredients until thoroughly blended. Pour over apple mixture and toss lightly. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Serve with corn tortilla chips. *Use part pears and part apple if you’d like for extra fall flair! Just leave that skin on for extra color and nutrients.

Makes about 6½ cups salsa (13 servings of ½ cup each)

Recipe created by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD