Fantastic, fall weekend ahead before another warm surge emerges…

Clear skies and crisp temperatures will greet you out-the-door this morning! No doubt, worthy of a coat or jacket, if working outside this morning or at the bus stop. Bright sunshine should dominant for most of the day, although a cold front passing through the state will allow for some cloud development around midday. This front will also generate some breezier conditions through the afternoon hours at 15 mph. Any rain chance today is EXTREMELY LIMITED and should be confined to the northeastern part of the state!

The weekend looks incredible with a vast amount of sunshine and temperatures just about perfect! As mentioned, drought continues to worsen and now 38% of the state is experiencing some type of drought. Rainfall would be great but none expected until Thursday of this upcoming week. October will open warm and dry and trends show this pattern to last for most of the month. Bottom-line, another unseasonably warm and dry month could be in the works! Stay tuned…