LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A new season means a new lineup of fall premieres. Hell's Kitchen is back for season 17, and for the first time, stars from previous seasons are coming back to prove they have the skills to survive Gordon Ramsay. Tanae Howard sat down with the chef to get a preview of what's ahead this season.
Hell’s Kitchen season 17 preview
-
Full list of everything coming (and going) on Netflix in October
-
Chip Ganassi Racing to downsize to 2 cars in IndyCar in 2018
-
‘Lights at the Brickyard’ set to return for holiday season
-
Indy fall concert preview: 15 shows to put on your radar
-
With Colts, 8-8 ‘not good enough’
-
-
Colts at Rams: What to watch for Sunday
-
Archie Miller, Hoosiers host IU basketball media day
-
Colts’ training camp preview: Special teams
-
Week Six High School Preview: Unbeaten teams look to stay perfect
-
Week Five High School Preview: Warren Central at Ben Davis highlight slate
-
-
Colts’ training camp preview: Defensive line
-
Week Four Prep Football Preview: highly ranked MIC teams meet
-
Sebastien Bourdais set to race 14 weeks after Indy 500 accident