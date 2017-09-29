Hell’s Kitchen’s Gordon Ramsay goes from chef to dating expert with Tanae Howard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA. - Season 17 of Hell’s Kitchen is back to heat up Friday nights on FOX. This season, 16 All-Stars are back in the kitchen for a second chance to prove they have what it takes to brave Chef Gordon Ramsay and his fiery command of the kitchen.

At stake is a life changing grand prize: a Head Chef position at the first-of-its-kind Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Our Tanae Howard went to Los Angeles to interview the chef.

It turns out not only is he great in the kitchen but he’s also a dating expert and had some tough advice for Tanae living in the single world.