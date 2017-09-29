Indiana liquor stores: ‘The time has come for Sunday sales’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Representatives with the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers reaffirmed support Friday for legislation that would change a law to allow the sale of alcohol for carryout on Sundays at retail locations.

The association has been supportive of Sunday sales in Indiana since House Bill 1624 was introduced in 2015, which was killed without receiving a final vote in the House.

The group issued the following statement on Friday:

“The time has come for Sunday sales. We are eager to work together with legislators to successfully draft and pass meaningful and impactful public policy that will allow Hoosiers to purchase alcohol for carryout on Sundays for the first time since prohibition. Alcohol is a dangerous product that can destroy lives, families, and communities. We need strong regulations on the sale of alcohol products that allow for access while ensuring that it does not get into the wrong hands. As responsible retailers, we remain committed to exceeding the needs and expectations of our loyal customers while also promoting an atmosphere of safety for our team members and all who enter our stores that goes above and beyond simply what is required by the state. We owe this to the Indiana communities in which our stores reside.”

“Indiana’s ban on the carryout sale of alcohol on Sundays is antiquated and impacts the small business package liquor stores by forcing them to close their doors one day per week,” said Jon Sinder, Chairman of the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers. “We call on all stakeholders to work together to deliver results for Hoosiers.”

This announcement precedes the fourth meeting of the state’s Alcohol Code Revision Commission which is scheduled to convene on Friday, Oct. 10.