ISP sends detectives to Colorado to investigate ‘person of interest’ in Delphi murders

DELPHI, IND-- Indiana State Police are sending investigators to Colorado to investigate a person of interest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

Police arrested Daniel Nations, 31, in Colorado Monday, after police said he was driving with expired Indiana plates. He's also accused of threatening people with a hatchet on a trail. Now ISP said they're working to determine whether Nations is a possible suspect or someone without ties to the Delphi double homicide investigation.

"We have investigators out in Colorado, yes, and they are in the process of doing the investigation to determine whether Mr. Nations is a possible suspect or someone that we can take off our radar screen," Sgt. Kim Riley said.

But Riley said people shouldn't jump to conclusions.

"This is another part of the investigation, we still have many other people we've got to look at," he said. "Again we're just looking to see what we've got before we move too far forward."

Before Nations was in Colorado, though, police said he was in Central Indiana when the bodies of Abby and Libby were found, Feb. 14th, after they left for a hike on the Delphi Historic Trails.

"The last address that he reported with us was that he was staying homeless in the area of SR 67 under the bridges," Morgan County Sheriff's Capt. Brent Worth said.

Nations was required to check in weekly with an investigator at the sheriff's department since he was homeless and a convicted sex offender.

"He came in on February 7th, 2017 and then he came in on February 14th, 2017," Worth said.

He ended up in the Morgan County Jail less than two weeks after the girls deaths for failing to show up to a scheduled court appearance.

Headed to court in Colorado this week, Nations shook his head no when asked if he was responsible for the killings.

"We look at the evidence we have here, we try to compare it to the evidence we've maybe collected out there and then we just have to work with the information that we get," Riley said of how police determine whether to keep looking at someone in a case.

In the meantime, police are still working to find answers.

"I'm optimistic that we catch the guy," Riley said. "If it's this guy, great, and if it's not we'll just keep looking."

He said so far, they've received tens of thousands of tips into the investigation of Abby and Libby's deaths.