× Man wanted in connection with Indianapolis double murder captured in Texas

EL PASO, Texas – A suspect wanted in connection with a double murder in Indianapolis is now in custody after spending months on the run.

U.S. Marshals found 48-year-old Mingo Thames in El Paso, Texas. He was traveling with a church outreach group based out of Imperial County, Calif.

A fugitive task force placed the group under surveillance and spotted Thames, who was arrested Thursday.

Thames was wanted on charges of murder and felon carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction for an April 20, 2017, double homicide.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police believe Mingo and another man, Maurice Turentine, went to a home in the 1600 block of Villa Avenue killed two people, Darrell Miller and James Clark.

Court records show the meeting was arranged as a drug deal that escalated into a robbery and deadly shooting.

Police captured Turentine on May 5 in Mooresville, but a witness also identified Thames as a suspect. He evaded capture for months before U.S. Marshals caught up with him in El Paso.

He will be extradited to Indianapolis to face charges in the murder case.