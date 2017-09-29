Police arrest 3 Indianapolis teenagers in connection with Fishers shooting

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police arrested three Indianapolis teens after an 18-year-old was shot last week.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 near State Road 37 and East 131st Street. The victim was found behind Which Wich sandwich shop and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police identified him as 18-year-old Jose Gomez and said the shooting didn’t appear to be a random act.

After the shooting, police said they were looking for a blue car, although they didn’t specify the make or model. Throughout the course of the investigation, police identified individuals who may have known something about the shooting.

A break in the case came on Saturday, when divers from the Fishers Police and Fire Department Dive Team searched a retention pond near 116th Street and Hazel Dell Road, where they found the gun that investigators believe was used in the shooting.

Hamilton County Superior Court issued warrants for three suspects, who were taken into custody on multiple charges: Alan Mendez, 17, Indianapolis; Ivan Jeronimo, 18, Indianapolis; Alexander Lopez, 16, Indianapolis.

While Mendez and Lopez are juveniles, they have been charged criminally as adults.

Charges against Mendez include attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, aggravated battery, dangerous possession of a firearm, theft and carrying a firearm without a permit. He also faces an enhancement for use of a firearm.

Charges against Jeronimo include robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aiding, inducing or causing; robbery armed with a deadly weapon, aiding inducing or causing; aggravated battery, aiding, inducing or causing; and theft, aiding inducing or causing.

Lopez is charged with robber resulting in bodily injury, aiding inducing or causing; robbery armed with a deadly weapon, aiding, inducing or causing; aggravated battery, aiding inducing or causing; and theft, aiding inducing or causing.