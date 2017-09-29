× Police seeking suspect after early morning shooting on city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis early Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at an alley in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue.

“Officers and medics arrived quickly and went to a home behind us and did observe an adult male, approximately 30 years old, who did indeed receive what is believed to be one gunshot wound to the chest area,” said Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police also found a car in the alley riddled with bullet holes. Investigators learned a vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

They said the victim wasn’t cooperating with the investigation.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to track down who shot this individual, but a lot of that will rely on the individual that’s been shot,” Turner said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).