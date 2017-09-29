Resolution to support DACA students, families approved by IPS board

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Board of School Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night to reaffirm support for undocumented students and their families.

The resolution comes amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the status of those under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The program had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and is in jeopardy under the Trump administration.

“Continuing confusion surrounding the status of these students adversely impacts many valued members of the IPS community,” said IPS Board President Mary Ann Sullivan. “We believe in the dignity and worth of all people, and remain committed to serving and supporting every student and family, regardless of immigration status.”

The resolution states:

The Board – and every person in its employ – remain committed to standing with and supporting all IPS students and families to the fullest extent possible;

The Board encourages Congress, especially those elected officials who represent the students and families of Indianapolis Public Schools, and the President to work constructively towards a permanent solution that protects the security and promotes the future of undocumented children brought to the United States.

“The Indiana Latino Institute commends IPS for reaffirming their support to students and families regardless of documentation status,” said Indiana Latino Institute Executive Director Marlene Dotson. “The role of a school district is to provide students a safe place to learn regardless of their citizenship or immigration status. This declaration reaffirms that students can feel safe inside the walls of IPS schools.”

Click here to read the resolution in English, or click here to read it in Spanish.