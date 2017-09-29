Rushville police serve warrant at church amid sexual assault allegations

RUSVILLE, Ind. – Officers with the Rushville Police Department served a warrant at a local church as they investigate allegations of sexual assault.

The search warrant was executed on Friday, September 22 at the Rushville Baptist Temple Church in the 1300 block of North Spencer Street amid allegations of child molest by the pastor.

Police say since the initial allegations of child molest were brought forth by a woman and her daughter several weeks ago, a second allegation was made by a woman who says she was also victimized by the pastor as a juvenile nearly 30 years ago.

Rushville police say their investigative efforts within the church have stalled as the congregation has chosen not to participate in the investigation. Police are urging anyone with any info about the sexual assault allegations or similar incidents to call them at 765-932-3907.

Police say at this time, formal charges have not been filed, but it is an active ongoing investigation.