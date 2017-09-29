Week Seven High School Preview: Top-five battle in MIC highlights slate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another week of high school football in central Indiana. Another top-five showdown in the MIC.

Class 6A number one Ben Davis hosting fourth-ranked Carmel highlights the week seven slate of games. The undefeated Giants are rolling with an average 34-point margin of victory, but they’ve dropped two straight to the Greyhounds since beating them in the 2014 state championship game.

Other top games in 6A feature number three Lawrence Central visiting North Central, fifth-ranked Warren Central at Lawrence North and number six Center Grove hosting Pike.

Class 5A number one Roncalli looks to stay perfect as the Rebels travel to Fishers.

First place is on the line in the Mid-State Conference when 5-1 Decatur Central visits 5-1 Greenwood. The Hawks have won five straight since dropping their season opener at Franklin Central.

In class 3A, both Ritter and Guerin look to move to 6-1 as the Raiders host Beech Grove and the Golden Eagles visit Brebeuf.