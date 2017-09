Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – YouthBuild Indy is looking for students to enroll in the fall session. It’s a career-building program for low-income Marion County residents ages 17 to 24 who don’t have their high school diplomas.

Participants can take HSE classes and learn life and career skills to help them enter the workforce.

You can find more information about how to enroll here.