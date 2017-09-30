Dozens of volunteers lend a helping hand to keep seniors safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– It was a busy morning for a group of CICOA volunteers who came together to help about two dozen seniors in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

It was all part of CICOA’s 8th annual Safe at Home event.

Volunteers installed handrails, bars and cleaned out outdoor areas, making sure seniors are able to get around safety and comfortably.

One of the people they helped out was 100 year old Jimmie Lutton. She’s lived in the same house since the 1970’s and says she wants to stay there as long as she can.

“I don’t ever want to go to a nursing home. I might have to one day but that’s not what i want to do. I try so hard to do what has to be done so i can stay at home,” Lutton said.

Luton fell last year and since then she’s been very careful. She still lives on her own though, and cooks all her meals.

Speaking of cooking, we asked her what her secret was to her longevity. She says good food, eating properly and just taking care of herself has helped her live a long and healthy life.