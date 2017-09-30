Firefighters discover two bodies inside burning car on westside

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday morning crime scene where two bodies were found in a burning car behind an abandon house in the 1600 block of Goodlet Avenue, just northeast of 16th and Tibbs Avenue.

A neighbor called IFD just after midnight to report seeing a car on fire near an abandon home, but upon arrival, firefighters found two people inside the car.

IMPD has not released a statement yet as the investigation continues.