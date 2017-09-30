Indiana Renaissance Faire returns next weekend

Posted 9:45 AM, September 30, 2017, by

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — If you’ve always wanted to go shopping with royalty or attend a joust, now is your chance. The Fishers Renaissance Faire is returning to Ruoff Home Mortgage Center this year as the Indiana Renaissance Faire. A few performers stopped by FOX59 to talk about the changes ahead this year.