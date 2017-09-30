Police: Cars targeted in Noblesville neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.- Someone has been breaking into cars in Noblesville, and now police are hoping newly released surveillance pictures will bring these crimes to an end. Cops say a number of unlocked cars were hit since Thursday, with everything from cash to electronics being swiped.

“We woke up and my husband’s door was left wide open,” said one victim who did not want to be identified, “you feel scared, you don’t really want to go outside, you don’t know really what to do.”

She says her family’s car is one of between twenty and thirty that was rummaged through early Thursday morning in the Waterman Farms subdivision. So far, Noblesville police say they’ve taken four reports, but admit there could more people affected.

“One of the problems that we have typically in these sort of cases is we know a lot more people have been affected, but maybe have decided for one reason or another… not to contact the police department,” said Lt. Bruce Barnes of the Noblesville Police Department.

However, police are hoping surveillance images of a person of interest will lead to an arrest. In the images, you can see what appears to be a younger white male approaching an SUV just before 4:00 a.m.

And until he and any others who may be helping are caught, this woman says she’ll be on edge.

04:27:52 “you never know if they grabbed a gun from someone’s car, or had one of their own from their parents, so its scary, you don’t know what people are capable of.”

Police are urging everyone to lock their car doors and take valuables inside. If you know anything ore recognize that person of interest, you’re asked to call the Noblesville Police Department.