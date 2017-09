Courtesy of Market District

Ingredients

Pumpkin Puree – 4 cups

Molasses – 1 cup

Apple Cider Vinegar – 1/2 cup

Dijon – 1/2 cup

Brown Sugar – 4 cups

Sugar – 2 Tbsp.

Worcestershire Sauce – 2/3 cup

Cinnamon – 1 tsp.

Crushed Red Pepper – 1 1/2 tsp.

Directions

Take all the ingredients and combine them in a 1 gallon pot and bring to a simmer on low – stirring often. Chill or serve immediately.