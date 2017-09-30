September finishes tied for 5th driest on record in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –What a dry month it has been. September will tie the year 1901 for the 5th driest on record with only 0.66 inches of rainfall. The month finished with a deficit of -2.46 inches of rainfall in Indy. The average is 3.12 inches.

Indianapolis had 17 days of above -average temperatures with 12 days below and one day average during the month of September.

The pattern stays dry for the next couple of days as high pressure stays in control of our weather. We’ll stay clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s and an east wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures reaching the mid-70s on a southeast wind. If you’re headed to the pumpkin patch, it will be fantastic weather!

It will stay warm during the first couple of days of October. Highs will reach the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The record high for Tuesday and Wednesday are 90 degrees each day. Rain chances look to return by the middle to end of the week. A strong low-pressure system appears into the weekend which may be our next best chance of rain. Stay tuned! –Danielle Dozier