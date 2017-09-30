Silver alert issued for Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Evansville, Indiana which is about 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Reported missing is Alvin Scheller who is an 65 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve button up shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes.

He was last seen Friday, September 29, 2017 at 5:45 pm in Evansville, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a 2014 Beige Toyota Camry with Indiana In God We Trust Plate UQX435.

If you have any information on Alvin Scheller, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.