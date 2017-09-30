Stunning Autumn weekend!

Happy Saturday! You will likely want a jacket heading out this morning as temperatures are around 50 degrees. Our break from the heat continues this weekend with seasonal afternoon highs.

Some areas north of the Indy won’t make it out of the 60s today. High pressure sitting over the area will keep skies sunny!

Perfect weather for the Notre Dame and Miami Ohio game today.

High pressure dominates our weather pattern through Tuesday, meaning more sunny and dry days. Wednesday a front will move into the area and bring a chance for some rain into Thursday. After a brief warm up we cool back down behind the front.