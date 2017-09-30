Suspect killed in shootout after manhunt in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A manhunt happened Saturday in Columbus after man reportedly shot a Columbus police officer earlier this morning.

According to the Columbus Republic, at around 9:15, The Columbus and Bartholomew County area alert system, known as Everbridge, has issued the following notice to local residents:

“Use caution. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Garden City along State Road 11 and 200 South due to an armed and dangerous suspect that fled on foot. The suspect is a white male with red or brown hair and facial hair. He is around 6 foot tall and 190 pounds in his late thirties or early forties. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a ball cap. If he is seen, please call 911.”

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Quentin Starke, was driving a Toyota Camry during the pursuit and he fled into a wooded area after the shooting.

Ar around 12:21 p.m, an ISP trooper was searching a river bank near the scene of the first shooting and encountered Stark.

Starke fired at the trooper and missed. The trooper then returned fire and during the exchange of gunfire Quentin Starke was struck and died.

It is uncertain at this time if the gunshot wound or wounds was from the Indiana State Trooper’s firearm or Starke’s firearm.

Starke was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities

The officer of the first shooting has been identified as Ofc. Josh McCrary, a nine year veteran of CPD. Police say he will be okay.