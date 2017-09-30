Two bodies found in burning car on west side

INDIANAPOLIS IND– IMPD detectives are investigating an early morning car fire after two bodies were discovered inside.

Shortly after midnight, IFD was called out to the 1600 block of North Goodlet Avenue near West 16th and North Tibbs Avenue. Crews tell us a neighbor first spotted the flames shortly after midnight behind an abandoned home.

Police tell us the investigation is still in its early stages. The victims and their cause of death will not be known until an autopsy is completed. No word on when that may happen.