18-year-old charged with burglarizing Greenwood country club

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for allegedly burglarizing Dye’s Walk Country Club in Greenwood.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the burglaries on Thursday. An employee reported that a younger male, later identified as Nolan Miller, entered the business multiple times and stole several items, including beer, clothing, trophies and around $430 in cash.

With a description of the suspect’s vehicle provided, officers were able to track down Miller. When they searched the vehicle’s trunk, they reportedly found cases of beer, trophies, wine and golf shoes.

After reviewing surveillance images, authorities concluded that Miller was the person responsible for the burglaries. He was arrested around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

During an interview with officers, Miller admitted to entering the golf club through an unlocked garage door on multiple occasions, court documents say. He also reportedly admitted to taking beer and trophies, but that is it.

Miller is now facing two counts of burglary, a level 5 felony.