IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers welcome Scalise back to Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON - Putting party differences aside, members of Congress rose to their feet Thursday to welcome House majority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) back to work after recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered earlier this year.

Scalise was shot during an early-morning practice for the annual Congressional baseball game.

Several members of Indiana's congressional delegation shared their thoughts on Scalise's return, including his friend Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN):

Thank you to all of the #Hoosiers who kept my dear friend, Whip @SteveScalise, in their thoughts & prayers ever since that day June when a shooter opened fire on members of Congress, staff & Capitol Police Officers during baseball practice... https://t.co/qrQgxXa6C3 — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) September 28, 2017

Other lawmakers also shared kind thoughts for Scalise, who will appear on this week's edition of 60 Minutes.