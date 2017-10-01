IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers welcome Scalise back to Congress

WASHINGTON - Putting party differences aside, members of Congress rose to their feet Thursday to welcome House majority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) back to work after recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered earlier this year.
Scalise was shot during an early-morning practice for the annual Congressional baseball game.
Several members of Indiana's congressional delegation shared their thoughts on Scalise's return, including his friend Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN):
Other lawmakers also shared kind thoughts for Scalise, who will appear on this week's edition of 60 Minutes.