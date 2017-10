Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Renaissance Faire, formerly known as the Fishers Renaissance Faire, is back and it's bigger than ever.

This year's Faire will be held at Klipsch Music Center on October 7 and 8. The venue change allows for more entertainment than in years prior.

We spoke to the Faire's Queen, Pirate, and Barber Surgeon to see what all attendees can look forward to this year.

For more information on the Indiana Renaissance Faire, or to purchase tickets, click here.