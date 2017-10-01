Monon Food Company in Broad Ripple closes to focus on downtown location

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another resturant in Broad Ripple has gone out of business.

Monon Food Company, which recently rebranded as MOFOCO (a nickname from loyal customers), has been in Broad Ripple for eight years. Located at 6420 Cornell Ave., the restaurant was known for its tacos, mac and cheese and burgers.

In the post, founder and owner Tim Williams said the company’s focus will be its Downtown location, which opened at 72 W. New York St. earlier this year.

“We feel that our new downtown location has manifested the original vision and model of quality and fresh food served in a fast-casual environment,” Williams said in the Facebook post. “Unfortunately, this has led to the challenging and emotional decision to retire the full-service model that no longer fits our current and future vision of MOFOCO,” it reads.

This is the second Broad Ripple restaurant in the past month to announce it’s closing. Boogie Burger announced in September that 2017 would be its last year in operation.