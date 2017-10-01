Southport community mourning after teacher passes away in accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Southport community is remember a high school teacher who passed away on Friday.

Megan Woodward died after an accident Thursday on school grounds.

She was very involved in the community and concerned about her student’s lives.

Last year, she started a GoFundMe page to help one of her students achieve his dream of attending Purdue.

Woodward ended up raising more than $28,000 for him.

The Perry Township School District is providing counseling for Woodward’s coworkers and students to help them with their grieving.

She was also the wife of one of our sports employees, Wes Woodward, and leaves behind two children.

The FOX59 family is extending our deepest condolences to Wes and his family during this difficult time.