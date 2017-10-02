INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A week of concerts at Bankers Life and sporting events highlight a busy week of activities in downtown Indianapolis.

Grammy award-winning singer Garth Brooks will perform five shows in four days starting Thursday, all at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Then the Indianapolis Colts host a full week of activities honoring former player Peyton Manning, which includes a statue un-veiling on Sunday.

People coming into the city throughout the week will notice not only restrictions along some streets but also on-going construction near Bankers Life Fieldhouse which could lead to significant delays.

Other events happening in downtown include:

Monday, Oct. 2

16th Street between the Monon and Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue will have a new traffic pattern throughout the week in preparation for PreEnact Indy Oct. 7.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

The west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for a tractor display.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

Massachusetts Avenue between Park and College avenues will be closed 11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. for the Reading of the Names of fallen firefighters.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Virginia Avenue between Prospect and Leonard streets and Woodlawn Avenue between Shelby and St. Patrick streets will be closed to through traffic 10 p.m. Thursday – 5 a.m. Sunday for the Fountain Square Music Festival.

Friday, Oct. 6

Fall Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Prospect Street between Morris and St. Patrick streets, Shelby Street between Morris Street and Woodlawn Avenue and St. Patrick Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Prospect Street will be closed to through traffic 10 a.m. Friday – midnight Saturday for the Fountain Square Music Festival.

Saturday, Oct. 7

The west half of Monument Circle will be closed 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the Monument Circle Art Fair.

Columbia Avenue and Yandes Street between 15th and 16th streets will be closed 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. for PreEnact Indy. Expect increased pedestrian traffic on 16th Street throughout the day.

The Sikh Day Parade will result in street closures along the Downtown parade route. All the following streets will be closed noon – 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

North Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

St Clair Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Michigan Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Vermont Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

New York Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

Ohio Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

Meridian Street between North and Ohio from streets

Pennsylvania Street between North and Ohio streets

Uncorked Wine 5K Run/Walk will begin and end at the City Market. Streets along the route will be partially closed on a rolling basis from 2 – 4 p.m.

Shelby Street between Lexington Avenue and Elm Street will be closed 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for Tabernacle of Faith Jubilee.

Sunday, Oct. 8

South Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street will be closed 4 a.m. – 6 p.m. for the Colts Game. Additional public safety closures may be required on Capitol Avenue between Maryland and Merrill streets and on South Street between Meridian and Missouri streets.

The west block of Georgia Street will be closed 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Bud Light Tailgates on Georgia Street.

Special Events

An Indy Eleven game may cause delays around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.

An Indianapolis Colts game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.