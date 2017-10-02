Authorities in Johnson County investigating rash of car break-ins

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators say they’re investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that have continued around Johnson County.

On Sunday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received five reports of thefts from vehicles in White River Township.

It’s the third time in a week that police have received reports of such break-ins. The first reports came from the Wakefield addition in the Smith Valley and Morgantown area. Another series of reports came from the Innisbrooke addition, which is right next to the Wakefield addition.

The most recent reports come from the area of Fairview and Peterman roads, which isn’t far away from the other locations.

Stolen items included loose change, a weed eater valued at $400, audio CDs, an HP laptop computer and a bag containing tools and a Glock handgun. In some cases the vehicles were unlocked; the thieves broke the driver’s side window on at least one of the vehicles.

The sheriff’s office is advising people who live in the area to take any valuables out of their cars and report any suspicious vehicles or people to area law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office also said it would increase patrols around the area.