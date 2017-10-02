Chilling Facebook video shows moment Las Vegas gunman opened fire on country concert

Warning: The video above contains profanity; viewer discretion is advised.

LAS VEGAS, NV – Video posted by Gabe Allen and obtained by WNYW shows the chilling moment gunfire rang out at a country music concert on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night.

Allen was recording Jason Aldean’s hit “Any Ol’ Barstool” and started singing “When She See Baby” at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when the singer was interrupted by gunfire.

The video obtained by WNYW shows Aldean leave the stage and the concert lights go out. There’s some confusion in the crowd before everyone realizes what’s going on and ducks for cover.

Las Vegas officials say at least 58 people were killed and 515 people were injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.