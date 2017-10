Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lucifer returns Monday night in its new time period (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season 3 is heating up as the original fallen angel works to figure out how he got his angel wings back.

Tom Welling joins the cast as Lieutenant Marcus Pierce, who will give Lucifer some competition with his love interest detective Chloe Decker.

FOX59 went to Los Angeles to talk to the two leading men about how hot things will get this season.