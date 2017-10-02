October is International Bullying Prevention Month. Ryan Mears with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and Tonja Eagan, the CEO of the Social Health Association of Indiana, talk about ways to keep you children safe online.
Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Social Health Association of Indiana discuss cyberbullying
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday shooting, suspect in custody
-
Former Lawrence Central student who shot teen after basketball game receives sentence
-
Teen girl arrested in connection with cyber threat directed at Warren Central
-
Prosecutor to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Southport officer
-
Police seize drugs, cash and gun during home visit; 2 people arrested
-
-
Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused of targeting east side gas stations
-
Social media posts cited as reason for change of venue request in Jason Brown case
-
Prosecutor files murder charge against man accused of killing Southport police officer
-
Police arrest 2 people after finding pills, pot and gun inside north side home
-
Howard County starting court to help keep veterans out of jail
-
-
Police investigating after 4-year-old boy finds loaded firearm, shoots self in Ripley County
-
Police: 53-year-old Indianapolis man arrested for stabbing his neighbor
-
‘Operation Safe Surrender’ allows those with non-violent warrants in Marion County to have cases heard