President Trump, lawmakers respond to deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history

LAS VEGAS — At least 50 people died in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

It happened Sunday night during a music festival in Las Vegas. Country star Jason Aldean was performing when shots rang out from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Police in Las Vegas said the gunman died. He was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a Nevada resident.

President Donald Trump and other politicians reacted to the shooting, with the president saying his “warmest condolences and sympathies” were with the victims and their families.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence also weighed in, writing that he and his wife were praying for those affected by the shooting and saying “the hearts and prayers of the American people are with you.”

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

…The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval called the shooting a “tragic and heinous act of violence” that has “shaken the Nevada family.” He offered his prayers to all the victims.

A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been investigating the shooting and providing updates. The LVMPD offered its condolences to families affected by the tragedy and said the department’s “thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy.”