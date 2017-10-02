Rain and October-like temperatures on hold for now

DRY PATTERN CONTINUES

It’s a brand new month but the dry pattern rolls on.

Since July 28th we had less than 2.5″ of rainfall recorded in Indianapolis, driest for these dates since 2010. Now -4.22″ below normal for the span.

It is even worse for portions of western Indiana. There hasn’t been measurable rain in 13 days in Indianapolis and parts of western Indiana have had only 5% the normal rainfall over the past 30 days!