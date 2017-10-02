Rain and October-like temperatures on hold for now

DRY PATTERN CONTINUES
It’s a brand new month but the dry pattern rolls on.
Since July 28th we had less than 2.5″ of rainfall recorded in Indianapolis, driest for these dates since 2010. Now -4.22″ below normal for the span.
It is even worse for portions of western Indiana. There hasn’t been measurable rain in 13 days in Indianapolis and parts of western Indiana have had only 5% the normal rainfall over the past 30 days!
Rain chances are slim but we will take what we can get at this point. An approaching cold front Wednesday will bring scattered showers late afternoon and evening. Coverage looks very minimal at 30% or less. We aren’t terribly excited about this rainfall but look to Friday for better rain threat. Stay tuned.
SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH RETURNS
Monday was the 19th straight day at or above normal and the temperature reached 80-degree. This is the 104th of the year! We average 100 80-degree days per year – the most 125 in 2010 and 2007. The average date of the last 80-degree day is October 7th. The latest occurred in 1950 when November first reached 81° for the high!