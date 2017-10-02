Warmer days ahead with rain chances returning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Temperatures have responded to the dry soils, dry atmosphere and southeast winds today. We saw thermometers go from the mid-50s this morning to the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. If you have any plans to head out to the pumpkin patches or apple orchards tonight, it will be nice weather.

Lows will go down to 60 degrees tonight with highs in the low to mid-80s expected Tuesday. Winds will be southerly through Wednesday. There will be slight rain chances across western and northwestern Indiana Tuesday afternoon with better chances Wednesday. A cold front is slated to move into the state leading to these rain chances.

Several other rain chances will be in the forecast Thursday through the start of the weekend as a series of cold fronts and low pressure systems move through. We will keep you posted on how much rain we could see as time gets closer. We need the rain for sure! It's been about two weeks since we've seen measurable rainfall in Indianapolis. --Danielle Dozier