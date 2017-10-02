Warming trend continues; pattern change brings rain chances to Indiana later this week!

Skies are clear and temperatures are comfortable to begin our workweek at sunrise! Expect another sun-filled day with warmer readings in the lower 80’s (10° above average) and a southeast breeze at 5-10 mph. It should be a great afternoon and evening for outdoor activities…enjoy!

Mugginess will be creeping in tomorrow and into Wednesday, with a rise in higher dew points and temperatures! This will create a much warmer environment and eventually set the stage for rain chances, as low-level moisture gets pumped in from the south for Wednesday. This is great news, as rainfall is desperately needed. Rain chances will remain in the forecast from Wednesday through next Monday, with some days, obviously better than others! Keep you posted in the days ahead…