Warm October rolls on while rain chance remains slim

WARM OCTOBER DAY

Are you enjoying summer in fall? Yes, it is October!

It's the WARMEST October 3rd in 12 years and 20th straight day above normal in Indianapolis. The preliminary high is 83-degrees in Indianapolis with a 85-degree temperature in Shlebyville, Muncie and Beech Grove at 5 pm.

October 2017 is already running 6.5-degrees warmer than last October and the warmer than normal temperatures are to continue through the upcoming weekend and into early next week. Tuesday was the second straight 80-degree day, October averages 2 80's per year. October 1963 produced the most October 80's with 14 days.

SLIM RAIN CHANCES

Rain showers are possible each of the next four days but the treat is rather flimsy. A few downpours and even a clap of thunder isn't out of the question in central Indiana but the coverage will be minimal. Most of us will not see the kind of rainfall that will really put a dent into the deficit. Coverage may reach 30% each of the next three days with higher coverage Saturday when a thunderstorm inducing cold front nears. What we need is several thunderstorms and more wide-spread rain and that is just not in the cards just yet.

14 DAYS AND COUNTING

Tuesday marked the 14th straight day without measurable rainfall in Indianapolis. The Dry conditions that started late in July has reached 68 days with a deficit of -4.63". This is the 4th driest for these dates on record and driest since 2010.