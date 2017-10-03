Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars dish on what their jail names would be and dating on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back for a fifth season at a new time, 9:30 p.m.

This season, Jake and Rosa are framed for a crime they didn't commit, it’s up to the Nine-Nine to find a way to bust them out.

We spoke with Stephanie Beatriz who plays Detective Rosa Diaz and Melissa Fumero who plays Jake's girlfriend, Amy Santiago, about the new dynamics of season 5 with two of their own behind bars.

The ladies also dished on how they feel about dating on the job in real life, since Jake and Rosa have finally hooked up. Melissa Fumero met her husband David Fumero on set. Meanwhile, Stephanie Beatriz says she supports online dating after meeting her boyfriend of one year on a dating app for celebrities and artists.

Tune in for season 5 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Tuesday nights at 9:30.