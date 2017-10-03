Hundreds of people are recovering in hospitals after a gunman opened fire over a music festival in Las Vegas. Officials were calling for people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to help the victims. Hospitals in the region haven't asked for help from other donation facilities nationwide. A spokesperson with Indiana Blood Center is speaking on the importance of keeping local shelves stocked just in case of an emergency. For a list of where you can donate, click here.
Donating blood in wake of mass tragedy
-
Here’s how you can help the Las Vegas shooting victims
-
National Guard delivers 500 lbs. of blood from Indiana Blood Center to Texas hospital
-
Dogs seen stranded in family boat after Hurricane Harvey have been rescued
-
Hoosiers invited to take part in fallen officer blood drive Wednesday in Noblesville
-
Infant dies after couple ignores medical advice, insists ‘God … makes no mistakes’
-
-
Local law enforcement asks community to donate blood in honor of fallen officers
-
Blood centers say there’s an urgent need for donors
-
Here’s what we know about the mass shooting in Las Vegas
-
Boy, 7, collects $740 for Riley Hospital to celebrate 1-year anniversary of brother’s surgery
-
Sick girl calls 911, begs for help on social media – then Siri saves her from Harvey floodwaters
-
-
Officer in video of Utah nurse arrested and dragged from hospital is fired from medic job
-
Caterpillar plant in Lafayette donating generator to Haiti
-
Researchers to recruit 1 million people for unprecedented health care study