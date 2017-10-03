Donating blood in wake of mass tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of people are recovering in hospitals after a gunman opened fire over a music festival in Las Vegas. Officials were calling for people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to help the victims. Hospitals in the region haven't asked for help from other donation facilities nationwide. A spokesperson with Indiana Blood Center is speaking on the importance of keeping local shelves stocked just in case of an emergency. For a list of where you can donate, click here.