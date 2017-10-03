× Life, legacy of Southport teacher to be celebrated at memorial service Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Perry Township Schools will hold a memorial service Thursday to celebrate the life and legacy of Southport High School teacher Megan Woodward.

Woodward died Friday after an accident Thursday on school grounds. She was very involved in the community and concerned about her student’s lives.

Friends, family members, colleagues, students and other community members will gather at the Southport High School auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 5 to share their memories.

“Together, we will honor her legacy, share stories, and celebrate the kindness that she embodied,” the school district said.

The service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Southport High School is located at 971 East Banta Road in Indianapolis.

Perry Township Schools previously issued the following statement:

“Perry Township Schools expresses its deepest condolences to the family and school community that so dearly love Southport High teacher Megan Woodward. Megan was an amazing educator with a remarkable way of making everyone feel valued and important. She also had an extraordinary passion for students. The entire Perry Township Community mourns her loss and extends our sympathy to Southport High and the multitudes of people whose lives she touched.”

She was also the wife of one of our sports employees, Wes Woodward, and leaves behind two children. The CBS4 family is extending our deepest condolences to Wes and his family during this difficult time.

If you’d like to donate to help with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe has been set up. The school district is providing counseling for Woodward’s coworkers and students to help them with their grieving.