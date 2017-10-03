INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A double major and a doctorate. It looks like the chefs at a new restaurant downtown is spending a lot of time studying. Burger Study may be new, but it has roots back to 1902. Sherman stopped by to hear their story.
New burger restaurant opens downtown
-
Monon Food Company in Broad Ripple closes to focus on downtown location
-
Noblesville working to expand downtown west of the White River
-
More than 175 restaurants offering special menus and discounts for Devour Indy Summerfest
-
New steakhouse opens downtown
-
Sherman checks out new St. Vincent Sports Performance Center downtown
-
-
Downtown’s Indianapolis Colts Grille closes
-
New Verde location opens in Carmel
-
Restaurant creates special State Fair menu
-
Masterchef week continues at Vida
-
Sandwich shop opens downtown
-
-
New additions at City Market
-
Portillo’s new Fishers location starts serving Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches today
-
Local businesses cashing in on the Colts’ craze