North Carolina man posts video tour of room where Las Vegas gunman fired deadly shots

LAS VEGAS – A North Carolina man who stayed at the Mandalay Bay resort with his wife one year ago was shocked when he realized the Las Vegas gunman stayed in the exact same room they were in.

Jeff Bridges posted a Facebook video Monday after hearing the news of the mass shooting that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others. He said he thought they stayed on the 36th floor, but when he looked back at the video, he was shocked to see they stayed in the same room as gunman Stephen Paddock.

“I knew he was in the Vista suite because of where the room was located. All the rooms on the end are suites,” Bridges said.

Bridges tells FOX59 he did a video tour of the room to keep as a special memory to look back at with his wife because it was the best hotel room he’s ever stayed in. “Sadly, now it’s the worst,” Bridges said.

Bridges said he was even hoping to take his wife back for their anniversary or another special occasion.

“Now I know we will never go back in that room ever again. Too many innocent people died because a man decided to take their lives from that room. That view is tainted and will never be the same again,” Bridges said.

Bridges said he and his wife would like to send their thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy.