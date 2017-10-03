Police looking to identify man in connection with August liquor store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are trying to identify a man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint last month.

According to IMPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 5, 2017, around 12 a.m. at the Bar 52 store located at 3806 English Ave.

Police the man walked into the store with a gun and demanded money. The worker complied, and the man left the store with some cash before getting into a four-door SUV and leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 30s or early 40s, 5’9”, bald, with a thin beard. He wore sunglasses, a black shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.