× Retail group expects 2017 holiday sales to rise around 3.6 to 4 percent this year

NEW YORK, New York — The nation’s largest retail trade group is forecasting holiday sales for the November and December period to rise between 3.6 percent and 4 percent which will account for overall sales to be between $678.75 billion to $682 billion.

That estimate, released Tuesday from the National Retail Federation, said those figures are just a slight bump from the 3.6 percent in the same period last year.

The dollar figure excludes sales from autos, gas and restaurants but does include online spending and other non-store sales.

The forecast is based on an economic model that considers such indicators as consumer credit, disposable personal income and monthly retail sales. It’s a key industry barometer for retailers who depend on the last two months of the year.

Holiday sales account for nearly 20 percent of annual retail industry sales and offers a snapshot of the mindset of the consumer.